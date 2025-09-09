Uzbekistan, IFC explore new opportunities in energy and sustainable growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 9. Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov held a meeting with a delegation of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), led by Wiebke Schloemer, Regional Director for Türkiye and Central Asia, to review the outcomes of ongoing cooperation and outline new areas of partnership, Trend reports.

During the talks, Schloemer emphasized that Uzbekistan’s reforms are a breath of fresh air, shining a spotlight on their openness and a keen eye for creating a welcoming environment for international investors. As a notable achievement, she pointed to the launch of the first transaction under the Scaling Solar program, which brought in a private investor for the construction of a photovoltaic power plant. The project has since become a benchmark for subsequent renewable energy initiatives in the country.

The parties also explored prospects for expanding public-private partnership (PPP) projects in healthcare, education, and energy. Participants emphasized IFC’s pivotal role in fostering private sector growth in Uzbekistan by providing financing, advisory support, and contributing to improvements in the regulatory environment.

Particular attention was given to joint efforts aimed at strengthening investment legislation and enhancing the financial management capacity of national companies, enabling them to tap into international capital markets. Both sides expressed interest in expanding cooperation within the framework of the Foreign Investors Council under the President of Uzbekistan, including IFC’s active involvement in its activities.

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is the world’s largest development institution dedicated to the private sector in emerging markets. Operating in more than 100 countries, IFC leverages its capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and expand opportunities in developing economies.

In fiscal year 2025, IFC committed a record $71.1 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, mobilizing private capital and driving solutions that contribute to a world free of poverty on a livable planet.

