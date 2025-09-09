Turkmen parliamentarians hashing out economic consultations with UNECE aces

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 9. The Parliament of Turkmenistan held a meeting with Nadezhda Hamrakulova, Mikhail Drabik and Franco D'Amore, experts from the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Trend reports, citing the parliament.

Discourse centered on optimizing national statutory frameworks, fortifying the tenets of tranquility and impartiality, and amplifying synergies with global entities. The salient engagement of Turkmenistan in UNECE initiatives and its adherence to global accords was underscored.



The parties engaged in a discourse regarding ecological governance, energy resilience, and the optimized allocation of natural assets. Focused emphasis was placed on Turkmenistan's strategic advancement of renewable energy initiatives under the auspices of IRENA membership, alongside the operational execution of the legislative frameworks “On Renewable Energy Sources” and “On Energy Saving.”

The UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) was founded by ECOSOC (United Nations Economic and Social Council) on March 28, 1947, to promote post-war economic rebuilding and sustained economic integration in Europe and beyond. It promotes global UN goals by fostering cooperation, standardization, and knowledge sharing among its member countries. The UNECE promotes pan-European economic integration and sustainable development by stimulating policy discourse, defining international norms and standards, and enabling member state cooperation in trade, environment, energy, and transport. It brings 56 European, North American, and Asian countries together to share experiences, develop legal instruments, and implement best practices to achieve economic and environmental goals.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel