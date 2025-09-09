Iran signals readiness to structure IAEA cooperation within legal bounds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ Iran is ready to regulate its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within the framework of a law recently approved by its parliament, the country's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, said at a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, in Cairo, Trend reports.

According to the Iranian minister, the country maintains a principled position under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) while emphasizing that the IAEA should respect the rights of all member states under the treaty.

Abdelatty noted that all NPT member states have the right to peaceful nuclear energy and praised Iran’s responsible strategy in this area. He also said that Egypt is ready to facilitate constructive engagement between Iran and the IAEA.

The meeting also focused on expanding bilateral ties in the fields of economy, trade, culture, and tourism.

Following military airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June, Iran had reduced its cooperation with the IAEA to a minimum.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian approved the implementation of the parliamentary law that effectively suspends IAEA inspections. Under the law, IAEA inspectors cannot enter Iran unless the Supreme National Security Council confirms that the country’s peaceful nuclear activities and nuclear facilities are secure.

