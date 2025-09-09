Akkuyu NPP to reduce Türkiye's energy dependence - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Achieving Türkiye's stated development goals by 2053 is impossible without nuclear energy. Commissioning of the 4,800 MW Akkuyu NPP will significantly reduce the country's energy dependence, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a briefing following a government meeting in Ankara, Trend reports.

The Turkish president said that there are currently 416 nuclear reactors operating in 31 countries around the world, and 62 new reactors are under construction in 15 countries, including Türkiye.

According to Erdogan, the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is being built in the province of Mersin, will prevent 35 million tons of hazardous waste from being released into the atmosphere every year. The plant's contribution to Turkey's economy will increase to $50 billion.