Iran seeks to boost rail freight with Turkmenistan

Iran plans to sharply increase rail freight with Turkmenistan, aiming to move about 7 million tons of cargo annually as infrastructure upgrades progress. Officials say improvements at the Incheboron rail station could turn it into a central hub of the Iran-Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan corridor, unlocking significant new trade opportunities.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register