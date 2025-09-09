Azerbaijan's Nasimi festival to steal show with poetic drama Iblis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ A new presentation of famous Azerbaijani writer Huseyn Javid's "Iblis" work will be staged on the first day of the Nasimi—Poetry, Spirituality, and Art Festival, with the participation of symphony orchestra musicians and the Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater, Trend reports.

The chief director of the new production, which will be staged at the Heydar Aliyev Center on September 23, is the founder and chief director of the Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Bakhtiyar Khanizade.

The peculiarity of the new production of the work is the accompaniment of a live orchestra and the fact that the orchestra musicians also become participants in the performance.

Throughout the performance, the musicians, actors of the Pantomime Theater, and events will be directed by the conductor.

The performer of the main role and conductor in the new production is Mustafa Mehmandarov, the winner of the Presidential Prize and laureate of a number of international competitions.

The musicians of the symphony orchestra become participants in plastic thoughts under the direction of the conductor, mixing with the actors of the Pantomime Theater in the performance.

The work illustrates the ceaseless battle between the essence of mankind and the shadowy figure of temptation, a conflict that resonates through the corridors of time and the depths of the human soul.



The curtain rises on "Iblis," the inaugural gem of Azerbaijani poetic drama, ready to dance upon the stage. In the year when the world was still finding its rhythm, a poignant tale took its first breath upon the stage, orchestrated by the masterful hands of Abbas Mirza Sharifzade, a luminary of the Soviet Azerbaijani arts. This moment, like a comet streaking across the night sky, illuminated the theatrical landscape of Azerbaijan, marking a significant chapter in its cultural saga.

The work was staged for the second time in 1983 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Huseyn Javid by the People's Artist of the USSR, laureate of the State Prize Mehdi Mammadov.

In 2024, "Iblis" will be staged for the third time on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, directed by Honored Artist Mehriban Alakbarzade.

A new presentation of the play has been prepared for the Nasimi Festival.

The Nasimi—Poetry, Spirituality, and Art Festival, which will be held in Baku and Shamakhi on September 23-25, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, will also be remembered for other special presentations.

