Tashkent running forefront of Uzbekistan's booming service sector

Uzbekistan’s service sector continues to grow, with market services totaling 542.6 trillion soums ($45.2 billion) in the first seven months of 2023, marking a 13.5 percent increase year-on-year. Tashkent leads the way, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the country’s total service volume, while other regions also show steady contributions to the nation’s expanding service economy.

