Tashkent running forefront of Uzbekistan's booming service sector
Uzbekistan’s service sector continues to grow, with market services totaling 542.6 trillion soums ($45.2 billion) in the first seven months of 2023, marking a 13.5 percent increase year-on-year. Tashkent leads the way, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the country’s total service volume, while other regions also show steady contributions to the nation’s expanding service economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy