Azerbaijan’s transit role to China expands with more block trains – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ In the medium term, it is planned to send 1,000 block trains per year through Azerbaijan to China, the head of the transport policy department at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Fariz Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a welcoming ceremony dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the European Railway Express and the 237th train (Yiwu-Baku) running on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Aliyev noted that relations between Azerbaijan and China have historical roots: "Azerbaijan's location on such a strategic route as the Silk Road has created fertile ground for the further development of trade, economic, cultural, and political relations between the two countries. Over the past few years, cooperation between Azerbaijan and China has risen to the level of a strategic partnership and has acquired important qualitative and quantitative parameters. Azerbaijan's strategic position between East and West, North and South has made it an important link in regional and global cooperation. Azerbaijan has become an important component of intercontinental transport and trade links."

The official emphasized that this year, 450 block trains are planned to be sent to China via Azerbaijan: “In the medium term, this figure is expected to reach 1,000 block trains per year. We believe that thanks to the mutual efforts of the two countries, this figure will increase.”