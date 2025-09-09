President Ilham Aliyev strengthens US-regional infrastructure and security cooperation - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev strengthened strategic partnership with the US on regional infrastructure and security issues, Azerbaijani MP Kamran Bayramov said at a special meeting on the topic "Washington agreements: a triumph of peace diplomacy and wise leadership" held within the framework of the parliament's extraordinary session, Trend reports.

"After the victory, President Ilham Aliyev set a course for establishing long-term peace in the South Caucasus region and clearly demonstrated that lasting peace is possible only on the basis of international law, mutual recognition of sovereignty, and territorial integrity," he mentioned.

The MP observed that, nonetheless, in the ensuing five-year period, Azerbaijan encountered a distinctly skewed disposition from certain nations and entities that were reluctant to reconcile with the emergent geopolitical paradigm.

"Despite Baku's agreement to various negotiation formats and the participation of numerous mediators, virtually no results were achieved. Meetings held in Brussels, Kazan, Prague, and other places also remained almost fruitless. And only after the transition of negotiations to a bilateral format at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev was progress seen in the peace process. The meeting in Abu Dhabi was also proof of this," he said.

The MP emphasized that on August 8 of this year, an event that went down in history as a turning point for the South Caucasus took place in Washington.

"The Washington agreements paved the way for the signing of a final peace treaty and the comprehensive development of our region. For Azerbaijan, this means the confirmation of the results of the victory, the opening of new transport routes, the flow of investment, and the further development of the liberated territories, which have already become centers of economic growth.

Meanwhile, Armenia gained the opportunity to get out of prolonged isolation, attract international investments, reduce military spending, and direct resources to the development of the economy and the social sphere.

For President Ilham Aliyev, the signing of these fateful documents in Washington was not just a diplomatic victory but a confirmation of his ability to conduct the most difficult negotiations, obtain maximum benefits for the country with minimal concessions, and establish business relations with several leading global power centers at the same time.

On the one hand, President Ilham Aliyev, receiving the support of official Washington on regional infrastructure and security issues, strengthened the strategic partnership with the US, and on the other hand, he managed to do this without disrupting relations with regional players, while the Washington agreements led to the expansion of these forces into the region in the South Caucasus and significantly reduced its impact," he added.

