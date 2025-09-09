Turkmenistan rolling out welcome mat with new settlements in its Ahal and Dashoguz regions

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 9. The Parliament of Turkmenistan has adopted a resolution establishing new settlements in the Ahal and Dashoguz regions as part of the country’s large-scale socio-economic development programs, Trend reports via the Parliament.

Per the documentation, the establishment of two novel settlements—Dovletli mekan and Bagtly zamana—will be initiated in Ahal, concurrently with the emergence of the Bitaraplyk locality in Dashoguz. Each will encompass contemporary administrative hubs to which municipal governance entities will be strategically repositioned.



The resolution additionally stipulates modifications in the administrative hierarchy of various extant villages and revises the national registry of administrative-territorial entities.



Officials emphasize that the initiative encapsulates the administration's strategic endeavors to enhance quality of life, augment infrastructural frameworks, and cultivate conducive socio-economic environments for constituents throughout the various locales.

