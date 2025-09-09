Azerbaijan announces progress in open cell tech for green energy production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ We have made significant progress in developing open-cell technology for green energy in recent months, said Shahmar Hajiyev, head of the department at the Center of Analysis of International Relations (C4IR), Trend reports.

Speaking at the 13th meeting of the CICA Think Tanks Forum, Hajiyev noted that the country has substantial potential to expand its green energy sector.

“We aim to scale this further. The technical potential of green energy in Azerbaijan is estimated at 157 gigawatt-minutes. As previously mentioned, the goal is to reach a 75 percent share of renewables in the national energy balance, while the current share stands at around 22 percent. Renewable energy also has the capacity to minimize waste,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel