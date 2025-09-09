Kazakhstan maintains stable inflation rate in July, despite headwinds
Annual inflation in Kazakhstan held steady at 11.8 percent in July 2025, reflecting persistent high price growth driven by both external factors - such as the Russian ruble’s appreciation, high inflation in Russia, and rising global food prices - and internal factors like strong consumer demand and rising production costs.
