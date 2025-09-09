Azerbaijan reveals its Zangezur corridor portion completion timing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The work on the Azerbaijani part of the Zangezur corridor is expected to be completed next year, Head of the Transport Policy Department of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Fariz Aliyev told media, Trend reports.

According to him, in 2024, compared to the volume of cargo sent through the Middle Corridor in 2019, an increase of up to five times was achieved.

"In 2024, 358 block trains were sent from China to Europe. This is both a sign of Azerbaijan's growing influence in the Middle Corridor. We believe that we still have wider potential and opportunities in this area. The current volume and future prospects of trade relations between Europe and China, as well as the reforms we are carrying out and expanding in this area, allow us to say this," the official said.

He observed that the Zangezur corridor has emerged as a pivotal nexus within the transportation infrastructure of Azerbaijan, representing a project of significant strategic relevance in the facilitation of transport linkages across both the east-west and north-south axes, in addition to advancing the execution of transit cargo logistics.



"The project concerning the corridor within the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan is anticipated to reach completion in the forthcoming year." With the advancement of the Zangazur corridor, an incremental throughput of 15 million tons of freight will be facilitated within the Middle Corridor," Aliyev articulated.

