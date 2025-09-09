Trump’s Route - key factor in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Trump’s route is considered a key to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Kenneth Engel, Managing Director of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Trend reports.

He made the remark during a briefing following a visit by a U.S. business delegation to Baku.

"Over a short period, more opportunities will open up for the Middle Corridor. The main goal is to enable the transport of goods from west to east, and then from east to west - essentially from Europe to China and back. I don’t see this as a zero-sum game. The Middle Corridor we’re discussing - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, then to Georgia and onward to the ports - may differ from the route through Türkiye, but there are enough goods to make it work. It will simply create an additional route for moving products," he said.

Kenneth Engel also noted that the route has become a key milestone in the signing of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which was announced by President Trump.

"Peace creates the conditions for economic development, and economic development leads to prosperity. That’s the core of what we do as the U.S. government. We wanted to show what happens when a country opens up and establishes peace, then investment can start flowing immediately. For this mission, our focus is on ports, transportation, and logistics. That’s why the U.S. government provides open access to financial tools, whether for exports, feasibility studies, or investment in Azerbaijan," he added.