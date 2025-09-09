Asian nations poised to unite for economic growth, SIIS rep says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. I think that many Asian countries are ready to unite under the umbrella of economic development, the chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board for the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS), Yang Jiemian, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 13th meeting of the AQEM Think Tank Forum, Trend reports.

The official also added that this emphasizes the need for real sharing of critical systems and competition, as well as the need for greater institutionalization of environmental security relations:

“Most importantly, the concept and practice of security are shifting from Asia to the global South and other regions of the world. The integration of environmental security represents a paradigm for a new paradigm shift in the statistical indicators of post-colonial societies.

Unlike traditional security models, this approach not only prioritizes productivity gains and stabilization criteria, but also takes economic empowerment, institutional sustainability, and social integration as basic conditions,” he added.