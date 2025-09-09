Kazakhstan Railways looking to roll out fleet renewal plan through 2030
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan Railways is set to receive 51 new passenger cars from “Stadler Kazakhstan” in December 2025, with a total of 557 cars expected by 2030. These modern cars offer enhanced ergonomics and safety. Between 2022 and 2025, 255 cars and 18 electric trains were added, aiming for a fully renewed fleet by 2030.
