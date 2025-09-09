Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Peace agenda we promote in the region opens new horizons for our foreign policy - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 9 September 2025 11:02 (UTC +04:00)
Peace agenda we promote in the region opens new horizons for our foreign policy - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Following the restoration of our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the peace agenda we promote in the region opens new horizons for our foreign policy and serves as a key factor in giving it a broader, more global dimension, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 13th Meeting of CICA Think Tank Forum themed “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA.”

“Last month’s initialing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia creates favorable opportunities not only for the region but also for the wider geography,” the head of state emphasized.

Situated along the East-West and North-South corridors, Azerbaijan is emerging as one of the most important transport and logistics hubs in Eurasia. I have no doubt that the Zangezur Corridor, as a branch of the Middle Corridor, will soon serve as a vital transport link connecting the continents. I am confident that all these transport routes will also foster closer cooperation among CICA member states,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

