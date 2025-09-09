Middle Corridor represents complex transport network with multiple routes - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Nowadays, the Middle Corridor is a complex and extensive network of routes and production facilities, the Executive Director of the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, Natig Bakhishov told Trend.

He made the remark during a briefing on the results of the visit of the American business delegation to Baku.

"It is no longer just a transit route. It is a more complex, broader concept. Even the term ‘corridor’ may diminish the overall value of this route, but it is known as the ‘Middle Corridor’. Today, it is a more complex and extensive network of pipelines, production facilities, and, in the future, fiber optic cables. Every day, the authorities in all sections of the corridor are doing everything possible to harmonize processes," Bakhishov said.

He noted that compared to the situation ten years ago, today it is a completely different region, providing and offering the most modern facilities and services to international companies, including American ones.

"And we are seeing growing interest, especially from American companies, in entering this market. Of course, this is a diverse, multi-country region. It is not easy to deal with all countries at the same time. But from what we have heard in our conversations with government officials, we have the impression that they understand the importance, that all these countries understand the importance of harmonizing processes and procedures for the benefit of companies, so that they can easily enter the market and establish themselves there," he said.