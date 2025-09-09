Azerbaijan calls Washington meetings as sign of creating new history for wider region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The meetings in Washington are an indication of the creation of a new history of a wider geography, First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a special meeting on the topic "Washington agreements: a triumph of peace diplomacy and wise leadership" held within the framework of the parliament's extraordinary session.

"A new history of Azerbaijan is being created. Each of us is witnessing the bright pages of the history of Azerbaijan that are being created. This was created by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," the MP noted.

The deputy chairman emphasized that while individual nations and states only think about creating their own history, Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev have taken on the mission of creating a new history and a new landscape for the region.

"There are many glorious pages in this regard. The meetings held in Washington, the achievements achieved, and the diplomatic achievement that can be called a victory in general are an indicator of the creation of the history of our region and the wider geography.

The Azerbaijani economy is the fastest-growing economy from 2005 through 2025. As for military power, the glorious victory achieved in the war in 2020 and the restoration of territorial integrity showed the military power of Azerbaijan to the whole world.

During this time, it has made significant strides in diplomacy. The highlight of Azerbaijani diplomatic efforts is the Washington meetings and the success attained there. The sole author of the great diplomatic victory achieved in Washington is President Ilham Aliyev.

The Zangezur corridor will be a very important project of the new history. Just as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline bears the name of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Zangezur corridor should also bear the name of President Ilham Aliyev," Ahmadov pointed out.

To recall, on August 8, 2025, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, facilitated by the mediation of United States President Donald Trump, initialed a strategic accord and executed a joint declaration underscoring the imperative to perpetuate endeavors aimed at the formalization and ultimate ratification of the agreement.

