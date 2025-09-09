US firm expands reach to Central Asia through Almaty wastewater initiative in Kazakhstan
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Governor Darkhan Satybaldy met with US-based World Water Works to discuss a joint project for modernizing the city’s sewage treatment facilities. The collaboration aims to enhance wastewater treatment using advanced technologies, improving environmental quality and urban sustainability.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy