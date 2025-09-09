Chinese companies explore strategic projects in Uzbekistan’s priority sectors

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 9. Negotiations were held at the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade (MIIT) with the leadership of major Chinese companies active in healthcare, construction, geology, transport, and finance, Trend reports.

The meeting brought together representatives from China Railway 20th Bureau Group for Central Asia, the President of China Construction Bank International, the President of Huaxia Bank, the Chairman of the IBN Public Welfare Foundation, and the Chairman of the Board of Shangxiang Xingzuo Entertainment Group, alongside other key delegates.

During the discussions, participants received comprehensive briefings on Uzbekistan’s investment climate, highlighting the favorable conditions, incentives, and preferences offered to foreign investors. Practical guidance on conducting effective investment operations was also shared, sparking keen interest from Chinese partners.

Special focus was placed on expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in Uzbekistan’s priority economic sectors and implementing new joint projects. The negotiations represented a significant step in strengthening economic ties between Uzbekistan and China, boosting bilateral investment flows, and supporting high-potential initiatives.

In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and China surpassed the $14 billion threshold in the previous fiscal year and has experienced an additional growth trajectory of 23 percent since the onset of 2025, indicative of the swiftly evolving economic interdependencies between the two nations.

