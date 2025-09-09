China keen to set up industrial and logistics park with Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ China is interested in deepening mutual cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of organizing regular trains, as well as creating an industrial and logistics park, the vice governor and member of the party group of the People's Government of Zhejiang Province (China), Ke Jixin said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a welcoming ceremony dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the European Railway Express and the 237th train (Yiwu-Baku) running on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The official emphasized readiness to formulate a vision for closer cooperation between the two countries.

"We are ready to establish a regular communication mechanism with Azerbaijani government agencies, enterprises, and chambers of commerce to deepen mutual cooperation in areas such as the organization of regular trains, the creation of an industrial and logistics park, and mutual recognition of standards.

We will also expand comprehensive cooperation in the digital economy, green and low-carbon development, tourism, and culture to further strengthen the great foundation of friendship for development," the vice governor noted.