Azerbaijan pioneers ADB-sponsored project on promoting heating sector decarbonization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The implementation of the Technical Assistance Project on Promoting Heating Sector Decarbonization and Renewable Heat Integration has begun in Azerbaijan with the financial support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The cost of the project, funded by the ADB Clean Energy Fund and the Technical Assistance Special Fund, is $1.1 million.

The project focuses on drafting normative legal documents arising from the implementation of the National Strategy in the field of Heat Supply and the law on Heat Supply, decarbonization of the heating sector, increasing the energy efficiency of existing heating systems, optimizing tariff policy, promoting the integration of heat energy from renewable sources through a pilot project, and the development strategy of Azeristiliktachizat OJSC.

The evaluative mechanism executed by ADB to engage a consultancy for the operationalization of the Technical Assistance Project reached its culmination this August, culminating in the designation of a consortium comprising NIRAS (Denmark), Integration Environment & Energy GMBH (Germany), and ENERGAZER LLC (Azerbaijan) as the appointed consultant.



The deliverables anticipated within the scope of the project are scheduled for realization by March 2027.



It is imperative to acknowledge that the Ministry of Energy, in conjunction with Azeristiliktachizat OJSC, will furnish the requisite technical and organizational facilitation throughout the execution phase of the project.

"Azeristiliktachizat" OJSC was constituted pursuant to Decree No. 847 issued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on June 8, 2005, aimed at optimizing governance within the thermal energy sector in the Republic of Azerbaijan. Its primary objective encompasses the delivery of thermal and hot water supply services to residential structures, social establishments, and various enterprises, institutions, and organizations, irrespective of ownership classification, situated within the territorial jurisdiction of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Furthermore, it is tasked with the systematic organization of dependable and superior fulfillment of consumer demands for thermal energy resources.

