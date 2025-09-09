Azerbaijan, China enhancing partnership on transport and logistics digitalization (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ Azerbaijan and China are expanding cooperation in the field of digitalization of transport and logistics, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"The meeting deliberated on matters pertaining to transportation modalities, logistical frameworks, the evolution of the Middle Corridor, and the potential trajectories for transit in this domain." A discourse on the digital transformation of logistical pathways was also conducted.



Furthermore, it was concurred to initiate a task force aimed at fostering synergies in the domains of automation and digital transformation between the Ningbo Port, situated in Zhejiang Province, and the Baku International Sea Trade Port," the minister elaborated.

