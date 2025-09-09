Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 13th Meeting of CICA Think Tank Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The 13th Meeting of the Think Tank Forum of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is being held on September 9-10, jointly organized by the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (CIARC) and the Shanghai Institute for International Studies (SIIS), Trend reports.

The 2-day conference on the theme "Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA" will bring together representatives of government agencies of the CICA member states and leading think tanks.

The following sessions will be held within the framework of the forum:

1. "Promoting Security through Development—Exploring New Approaches to Asian Security Governance";

2. "Cooperation in Supply Chain Management in the Era of Green and Digital Transformation";

3. "Strengthening Eurasian Connectivity: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Middle Corridor, the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and Other Projects";

4. "Strengthening the Role of the SCO as an International Organization: Institutional Transformation and Capacity Building."

Besides, on September 10, the forum is scheduled to feature a thematic panel on "The Formation of a New Asian Order."

At the 1992 UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan's then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations between CICA Member States and the Almaty Act, approved in 1999 and 2002, respectively, are the organization's basic texts. Asian nations welcomed the CICA plan. The interested countries met for seven years to explore CICA modalities and create basic papers.



On September 14, 1999, 15 member states attended the first CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting. CICA Member States adopted the Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations during this meeting.

