Azerbaijani oil moves upward in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, grew by $0.83, or 1.23 percent, on September 8 from the previous level to $68.31 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude also went up by $0.83, or 1.26 percent, to $66.84 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $1.01, or 1.86 percent, to $55.34 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw an increase of $1.06, or 1.62 percent, to $66.42 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

