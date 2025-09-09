Chief researcher discusses CICA's ability to drive pan-Eurasian mechanism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) could act as a driving force for the creation of a single pan-Eurasian mechanism, Director of the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Head of the National Research Center (NRC) of the CICA Kirill Babaev said at the 13th Meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, CICA can become one of the key drivers of the process of forming a single Eurasian space, primarily in such areas as transport and trade, digitalization of the economy, technological partnership, and technological transformation.

He also elucidated the significance of CICA in fostering humanitarian collaboration and the synergistic engagement of women's organizations, alongside entities operating within the domains of education and scientific inquiry.



"CICA, which currently consolidates approximately 90 percent of the Asian landmass in these domains, in conjunction with various international entities, has the potential to function as the catalyst for the establishment of a comprehensive pan-Eurasian framework," he pointed out.



Babaev articulated that the conceptual framework for integrating the entirety of the Eurasian expanse and establishing a cohesive partnership, which duly considers the stakes of both major and minor nations, as well as all stakeholders, must be predicated on foundational principles that are frequently undervalued within the contemporary global governance architecture.

At the 1992 UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan's then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations between CICA Member States and the Almaty Act, approved in 1999 and 2002, respectively, are the organization's basic texts. Asian nations welcomed the CICA plan. The interested countries met for seven years to explore CICA modalities and create basic papers. On September 14, 1999, 15 member states attended the first CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting. CICA Member States adopted the Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations during this meeting.

