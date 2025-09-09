CICA approves agenda of Think Tank Forum's 13th Meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The agenda of the 13th Meeting of the Think Tank Forum of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has been approved, Trend reports.

The agenda was approved by Chairman of the Board of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev, and President of the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies Chen Dongxiao.

The 13th Meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum will last two days.

At the 1992 UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan's then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations between CICA Member States and the Almaty Act, approved in 1999 and 2002, respectively, are the organization's basic texts. Asian nations welcomed the CICA plan. The interested countries met for seven years to explore CICA modalities and create basic papers. On September 14, 1999, 15 member states attended the first CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting. CICA Member States adopted the Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations during this meeting.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel