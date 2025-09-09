Kazakh expert calls for special status for Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ Regions such as Central Asia, which hold significant strategic importance for regional and global trade, should be granted a special status, said Dauren Aben, a senior research fellow at the Eurasian Research Institute, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 13th Meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum on the theme "Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA" in Baku, Aben underscored that keeping these transit and transport hubs running like a well-oiled machine benefits everyone involved.

“In this context, it is reasonable to consider concluding an international agreement on the status and operating regime of such regions, as well as providing them with legally binding security guarantees,” he said.

He added that such an agreement would prevent the blocking of overland transcontinental routes and foster a cooperative rather than competitive atmosphere.

“As for the green transformation, it is no longer a matter of choice but a necessity that is radically reshaping supply chains. Decarbonization goals in major markets are forcing Asian exporters to reconsider production and logistics. As the use of renewable energy expands, carbon emissions are reduced, and environmental governance is strengthened, we must implement sustainability principles at all stages of supply chains,” he stressed.

