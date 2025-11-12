Iran's gold import takes nosedive in 7M2025

Iran’s raw gold imports fell 46.3% in value and 59.9% in weight in the first seven months of the current Iranian year. The country imported 20 tons worth $2.13 billion, down from 50 tons worth $3.97 billion last year. Despite the drop, gold remained Iran’s top import by value at 6.22%.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register