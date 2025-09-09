Kazakhstan’s current account gap set to broaden through 2027, National Bank says

The National Bank of Kazakhstan’s updated forecast for 2025–2027 projects a persistent current account deficit, worsening from previous estimates due to declining global oil prices and rising imports. The deficit is expected to reach -3.9 percent of GDP in 2025 and - 4.3 percent by 2027.

