Slovenian Armed Forces hold 11th Best Squad competition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Organized by the Logistics Brigade, the 11th Slovenian Armed Forces Best Squad competition with international participation took place with the support of personnel from various Slovenian Armed Forces units in Postojna and its surroundings, Trend reports.

The 20th Light Infantry Squad of the 72nd Brigade successfully defended last year’s title, while the best foreign squad placed 4th overall—the squad from the Colorado National Guard. The Force Commander of the Slovenian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Boštjan Močnik, addressed the audience at the closing ceremony held in the Military History Park in Pivka.

Brigadier General Močnik described the event as a core occasion that had for many years demonstrated initiative, willingness, and readiness to cooperate at the lowest tactical levels with allied countries. "The essence of this competition is not about who wins, but that sooner or later you will again meet somewhere, and remember that you already know each other from this competition. That is what truly matters and confirms that cooperation among Allies begins at the lowest tactical level. On the battlefield, it is the squads that matter the most—not generals,” he concluded.

The two-day competition, largely held at the Slovenian Armed Forces’ Central Training Area in Postojna and its surroundings, tested participants’ physical and mental readiness to operate under various conditions, with a focus on practical military skills. The event features ten Slovenian Armed Forces squads (14th Engineer Battalion, 18th CBRN Defence Battalion, 20th Light Infantry Battalion, 74th Medium Infantry Battalion, 157th Logistic Support Battalion, 670th Logistic Support Battalion, Military Schools Centre, 10th Reconnaisance Battalion – two units, and 132nd Mountain Battalion) and seven international squads (from Croatia, Italy, Hungary, the Colorado National Guard, the Republic of North Macedonia, and two squads from Slovakia).

The squad of the 20th Light Infantry Battalion, 72nd Brigade, took first place and was named the Best Slovenian Armed Forces Squad. Second place went to the squad of the 14th Engineer Battalion, with third place awarded to the squad of the 10th Reconnaissance Battalion (Fire Support Squad), 1st Brigade. The best international squad overall was the squad of the Colorado National Guard.