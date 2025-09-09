Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for September 9, Trend reports.
The official exchange rate of the US dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.
The euro's exchange rate against the manat was 2.0014 manat. One Turkish lira is worth 0.0412 manat, and 100 Russian rubles is 2.0565 manat.
|
Currencies
|
Code
|
Exchange rate
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
2.0014
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.1233
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0.5707
|
1 Bulgarian Lev
|
BGN
|
1.0215
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4628
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1225
|
1 Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
0.0822
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2387
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.268
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.6314
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2182
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.0193
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
2.3077
|
10,000 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0.0297
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1818
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
2.1458
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.512
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.2316
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.5686
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.3176
|
1 Qatari rial
|
QAR
|
0.4664
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0194
|
100 Hungarian forints
|
HUF
|
0.509
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.1022
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.1702
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
0.0137
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
0.6003
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4709
|
1 Romanian leu
|
RON
|
0.3946
|
100 Russian rubles
|
RUB
|
2.0565
|
1 Serbian dinar
|
RSD
|
0.0171
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.3265
|
1 Saudi rial
|
SAR
|
0.4531
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.331
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0412
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0413
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.1555
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
1.0116
