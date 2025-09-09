Yelo Bank and Azerbaijan Badminton Federation launch inclusive sports initiative (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank and the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation have signed an agreement to launch a new social initiative. As part of this partnership, inclusive badminton training sessions will be organized for children and adolescents with different developmental needs, helping them prepare for international competitions.

The training will take place at the Bank’s Head Office in a “special badminton” format — an adapted version of the game designed to enable children with autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome, and other developmental differences to participate comfortably. With simplified rules and motivational techniques, each participant will have the opportunity to showcase their abilities and engage more actively in the social environment.

The signing ceremony was attended by Taleh Ziyadov, President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, and Anar Hasanov, CEO of Yelo Bank. Both parties expressed confidence that this cooperation will be long-term and sustainable.

Yelo Bank believes that sport should be accessible to everyone. This partnership will help athletes with different developmental needs unlock their potential and integrate more fully into society through sport. The initiative holds great value not only for today but also for the future — we believe that with this opportunity, the future badminton champions of our country will emerge.

