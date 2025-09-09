Azerbaijan hands back millions in value-added tax to property buyers
Azerbaijan has refunded over 20 million manat in value-added tax (VAT) to citizens for payments made on residential and non-residential properties in the first eight months of the year. The refunds, processed through authorized banks, reflect the continued success of the government program supporting property buyers.
