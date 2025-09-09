Vietnamese analyst portrays role of ASEAN, CICA in creating resilient global connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ Mechanisms such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Council on Cooperation and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CCCI) create stable ties between countries. Acting Director of the Center for Security Studies and Development, Institute of Foreign Policy and Strategic Studies, Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam Tu Anh Tuan said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 13th Meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum on the theme "Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA" in Baku today.

"We see that many countries are seeking to unite to overcome challenges," the analyst noted.

Tuan also underscored the augmented significance of civil society and the pivotal contributions of international institutions.



He posits that there is an increasing focus on the paradigms of sustainable development, the dynamics of climate change, and the intricacies of social justice.



It is the multinational entities and civil society stakeholders that delineate the framework centered on the collective welfare.



He emphasized that to attain sustainable progress and navigate obstacles, it is imperative to reestablish confidence among nations.



In his analysis, he posits that the absence of interstate trust, coupled with market confidence and societal cohesion, precludes the attainment of both security and economic prosperity.

"Secondly, it's important to strengthen multilateral mechanisms. Protectionism and unilateral actions only increase instability, while international cooperation allows us to find balanced solutions.

Thirdly, it's necessary to invest in the future—in innovation, climate projects, and human capital development. These are the areas that will ensure long-term sustainability and security," he concluded.

At the 1992 UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan's then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations between CICA Member States and the Almaty Act, approved in 1999 and 2002, respectively, are the organization's basic texts. Asian nations welcomed the CICA plan. The interested countries met for seven years to explore CICA modalities and create basic papers. On September 14, 1999, 15 member states attended the first CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting. CICA Member States adopted the Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations during this meeting.

