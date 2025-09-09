US aims to boost efficiency of Middle Corridor - DFC official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The United States' goal is to boost the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, said Kenneth Angell, Managing Director of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Trend reports.
Speaking during a briefing following a visit by a U.S. business delegation to Baku, Angell emphasized that the Middle Corridor is not a new route but aims to harmonize and optimize logistics.
“There are several gaps. Warehouses are one aspect I mentioned. People mainly talk about moving goods back and forth. This includes not only machinery but also critical minerals, cotton, oil, and gas. It’s not just a single pipeline delivering everything; together, these elements create the potential for effective operations. The Middle Corridor serves as an alternative to northern and southern routes,” he said.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel