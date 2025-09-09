US aims to boost efficiency of Middle Corridor - DFC official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The United States' goal is to boost the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, said Kenneth Angell, Managing Director of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Trend reports.

Speaking during a briefing following a visit by a U.S. business delegation to Baku, Angell emphasized that the Middle Corridor is not a new route but aims to harmonize and optimize logistics.

“There are several gaps. Warehouses are one aspect I mentioned. People mainly talk about moving goods back and forth. This includes not only machinery but also critical minerals, cotton, oil, and gas. It’s not just a single pipeline delivering everything; together, these elements create the potential for effective operations. The Middle Corridor serves as an alternative to northern and southern routes,” he said.

