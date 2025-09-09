Estonia, Oman agree to establish business council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. On 7 and 8 September, Foreign Minister of Estonia Margus Tsahkna was on a visit to Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, accompanied by an Estonian business delegation, Trend reports.

The aim of the visit was to strengthen bilateral relations, promote economic cooperation and discuss global security challenges.

According to the Foreign Minister, Estonia and Oman are united by a common vision that emphasises the importance of innovation and digital development.

“Several Estonian companies have been operating in the Omani market for years, underlining the significance of economic ties in our relations. For example, the company Nortal has contributed to the development of Oman’s digital society by combining Estonia’s digital success story with Oman’s talented workforce,” Tsahkna said. He added that both Estonia and Oman wish to expand their already productive cooperation in the ICT sector, with particular potential in maritime affairs, energy, and smart transport solutions.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Tsahkna and the Estonian business delegation met with Oman’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais Mohammed Al Yousefi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Salim Al Aufi, as well as Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Saeed Al Mawali.

It was also agreed to establish an Estonia-Oman Business Council, and together with the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Minister Tsahkna opened a business seminar in Muscat to foster links between Estonian and Omani companies. The business delegation also visited the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), the Oman Investment Authority (Invest Oman) and the Comex technology fair.

In his meeting with Oman’s Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Minister Tsahkna discussed not only the promotion of economic ties but also Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. “Through its aggression against a neighbouring state, Russia is violating sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law and the principles of the UN Charter. If the use of military force to change borders were to become the norm, both Oman and Estonia’s security would suffer. This is why it is crucial that Russia does not achieve success in this war,” Tsahkna stressed.

Speaking about developments in the Middle East, Tsahkna underlined that alleviating civilian suffering requires the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, alongside progress towards the release of hostages and negotiations for lasting peace.

The Estonian business delegation in Oman included AuveTech, Bamboo Group, Bolt, Cybernetica, DefSecIntel Solutions, Helmes, Krabu Grupp, Maritime X, Nortal, Ridango, Stargate Hydrogen, and Zero Terrain.

From Oman, the foreign minister and the business delegation will continue their visit to Saudi Arabia.