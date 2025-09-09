China calls on CICA to uphold global system by leveraging its unique benefits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) should use its unique advantages to support the international system and develop the international order in a more just direction, Ambassador from the Department of European and Central Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin said at the 13th Meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum being held in Baku, Trend reports.

He pointed out that trying to secure one's own interests at the cost of others will be a wild goose chase.

"It has the ability to provide long-term security measures for the sake of the development and prosperity of the world. The CICA can fully utilize its advantages to adapt to the implementation of corporate governance initiatives, protect the international system, and serve the spirit of the UN. It's important to move towards a path of genuine multilateral cooperation and a more just and rational international order," the diplomat explained.

In his assessment, as a pivotal entity within the security domain, the CICA must unequivocally undertake substantial initiatives to enhance comprehensive security collaboration aimed at preserving peace and stability within the regional context.



"By operationalizing the paradigms of commerce, collaborative synergies, and enduring stability, this initiative can yield a significant enhancement to security frameworks that align with contemporary dynamics and the exigencies of sovereign entities." Strategies that endeavor to construct security through the detriment of others while pursuing an illusory notion of 'absolute security' represent a futile trajectory.



The CICA has also formulated a series of confidence-enhancing initiatives within the domain of academic advancement, the execution of which can potentially generate substantial outcomes," added Wenbin.

At the 1992 UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan's then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations between CICA Member States and the Almaty Act, approved in 1999 and 2002, respectively, are the organization's basic texts. Asian nations welcomed the CICA plan. The interested countries met for seven years to explore CICA modalities and create basic papers. On September 14, 1999, 15 member states attended the first CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting. CICA Member States adopted the Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations during this meeting.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel