We will continue, with determination, to expose manifestations of neocolonialism - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan has initiated a new phase in confronting the shameful legacy of colonialism and exposing manifestations of neocolonialism. We will continue, with determination, to mobilize international solidarity on this crucial issue, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 13th Meeting of CICA Think Tank Forum themed “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA.”

“We believe that countries of the Global South must play an active role in shaping a new, just world order and contribute meaningfully to this endeavor. In this context, it is essential to implement necessary reforms at the United Nations and to ensure adequate representation of Global South countries among the permanent members of the Security Council. The Security Council has long become an institution that does not reflect the realities of our time. Azerbaijan, as a country that ensured the implementation of Security Council resolutions calling for the liberation of its occupied territories - resolutions that had remained merely on paper - understands this very well,” the head of state noted.