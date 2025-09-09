AzInTelecom organized training session for media representatives (PHOTO)

“AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding held a training session for media representatives to mark the 150th anniversary of the National Press of Azerbaijan.

The program featured presentations on the company’s key areas of activity, its range of electronic services, and recent innovations in digital development. Journalists also had the opportunity to engage in discussions and receive answers to their questions.

More than 30 media representatives attended the event.

With this initiative, “AzInTelecom” strives to enhance media professionals’ understanding of information and communication technologies and to encourage broader coverage of digital services across the country.