Think tanks’ research provides a crucial foundation for addressing global challenges - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. In the modern world, think tanks play a vital role in the development of states and societies. Their research across various fields provides a crucial foundation for addressing global challenges - from security and economic issues to technological and environmental concerns, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the participants of the 13th Meeting of CICA Think Tank Forum themed “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA.”

“Thus, think tanks contribute to more effective and well-informed decision-making at both the national and international levels. In this regard, cooperation among think tanks from CICA member states creates favorable prospects for strengthening mutual understanding between countries and peoples, as well as for deepening regional integration,” the President of Azerbaijan added.