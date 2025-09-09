Heydar Aliyev Int'l Airport provides key updates on taxi services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. One of the main goals of Heydar Aliyev International Airport is to provide passengers with high-quality service and ensure their comfort. As in many countries, the airport is the main place that shapes the first impression of guests arriving in the country, the statement of Heydar Aliyev International Airport said, Trend reports.

According to Trend, this is stated in a statement by Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

"However, guests sometimes encounter persistent offers of taxi services from individuals who do not have permits, have not undergone the appropriate training, and whose vehicles do not meet the required standards, in addition to the various categories of services provided by official taxi operators at the airport. In some cases, this leads to deception and passenger dissatisfaction.

Unfortunately, we still encounter such situations.

The continued irregular and haphazard operation of taxis in the airport area negatively affects our goodwill and poses serious risks to passenger safety. To prevent such unpleasant situations, taxi operators working at the airport must provide services in accordance with uniform, high-quality, and regulated service standards.

These requirements do not cover trips to the airport in private cars. We urge all official taxi operators to improve the quality of their service and ensure passenger satisfaction," the statement reads.