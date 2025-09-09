Azerbaijan plots to channel Middle Corridor into clean energy dev't - C4IR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ Azerbaijan plans to strengthen regional integration and contribute to the renewable energy transition through the Middle Corridor, said Shahmar Hajiyev, head of the department at the Center of Analysis of International Relations (C4IR), Trend reports.

Speaking at the 13th meeting of the CICA Think Tanks Forum, Hajiyev highlighted that the Middle Corridor concept will enhance both conventional and renewable energy potential in Central Asian countries.

“The Middle Corridor concept represents a significant potential source for renewable energy transportation. By establishing new logistics routes between East Asia, Central Asia, and Europe, this initiative aims to foster regional economic growth while creating opportunities for renewable energy imports and exports,” he said.

Hajiyev also noted that, overall, the Middle Corridor concept expands logistics and transportation capacities in the renewable energy sector while opening new opportunities in the energy market.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel