Azerbaijan's Baku rolls out hailing ceremony for next train passing via TITR (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ An event is in the works to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the China (Zhejiang)-Europe Railway Express route along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), while also rolling out the red carpet for the Yiwu (China)-Baku (Azerbaijan) train at the Absheron Logistics Center, Trend reports.

The event, which was also attended by officials of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), welcomed the 237th block train passing through the TITR on the China (Zhejiang)-Europe Railway Express route.

The containerized freight transported by the Yiwu-Baku rail service along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) will subsequently be routed to the Turkish and European markets through Azerbaijan.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) commences in Southeast Asia and China, via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and extends to European nations. TITR is acknowledged as a credible partner that streamlines administrative procedures, fosters a competitive atmosphere, and enhances efficiency for businesses from several nations, not just along the Trans-Caspian route.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel