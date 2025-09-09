Shanghai Institutes' president urges CICA to boost its role in restoring global consensus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The mechanism of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) should play a more active role in restoring global consensus, President of the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies Chen Dongxiao said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 13th Meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum on the theme "Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA" in Baku today.

"The CICA mechanism is an integral part of the global network of dialogue platforms and should play a more active role in the process of restoring international consensus," Dongxiao added.

According to him, CICA, which spans the whole Asian continent, gathers a treasure trove of unique and regionally specific knowledge. CICA is a treasure trove of successful development and security cooperation, boasting a wealth of experience in navigating the choppy waters of regional conflicts and crises, and it truly has a lot in its bag of tricks.

"This knowledge is not only important for promoting security and development cooperation within the CICA region but also represents significant value in enriching the global community's understanding of development, security, and cooperation issues," he noted.

At the 1992 UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan's then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations between CICA Member States and the Almaty Act, approved in 1999 and 2002, respectively, are the organization's basic texts. Asian nations welcomed the CICA plan. The interested countries met for seven years to explore CICA modalities and create basic papers. On September 14, 1999, 15 member states attended the first CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting. CICA Member States adopted the Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations during this meeting.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel