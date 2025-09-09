Seventy percent of global natural disasters strike Asia, SIIS official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Nowadays, various challenges are shaping the security landscape in Asia, including deeply interconnected and fragile borders, regional closed systems, and national defense needs arising from these threats, said the Director General of the Institute for International and Strategic Studies, Major General Iftekhar Anis, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 13th meeting of the Think Tank Forum.

According to him, not only are traditional dangers growing, but also non-traditional ones:

"Asia is witnessing 70 percent of natural disasters worldwide. According to forecasts, by 2050, about 40 million people will be displaced in South Asia alone. Since 2020, cyberattacks in Asia have targeted critical infrastructure and financial systems, increasing by more than 30 percent annually.

Disruptions to the global supply chain and diplomatic instability caused by conflicts in North Asia directly affect political strategies in our societies," he noted.

“In the face of such threats, security cooperation must go beyond military approaches and address the socio-economic roots of instability,” he added.