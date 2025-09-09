Azerbaijan-Russia rail venture co-op heads toward dissolution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ The joint venture "AzRusTrans" Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) is being dissolved, the company stated, Trend reports.

Creditors have two months to submit their claims to the following address: Apartment 193, 17 Hasan Salmani Street, Khatai District, Baku, AZ1025, Azerbaijan.

AzRusTrans CJSC was registered in 2016 with a charter capital of 150,000 manat ($88,167). Its legal representative is Orkhan Heydarov.

The company was established as a joint venture between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Russia’s rail operator RusaAgroTrans CJSC to increase the share of rail cargo traffic between Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia, and Türkiye. AzRusTrans owns private train fleets in both Russia and Azerbaijan.

AzRusTrans organized the transportation of various cargo types, including grain and other agricultural products, timber, mineral fertilizers, construction materials, containers, and liquid cargoes. The company provided full-service transit operations in Russian and Azerbaijani ports, including loading and unloading, optimized delivery times, wagon tracking, consulting, and customs services. It also handled required documentation, including phytosanitary and veterinary inspections.

