Kazakhstan’s National Fund maintains strength despite resource revenue volatility
As of September 1, 2025, Kazakhstan’s National Fund collected 5.2 trillion tenge ($9.88 billion), down 190.9 billion tenge year-on-year. Tax revenues declined slightly, with notable drops in PSA (Production Sharing Agreement), CIT (Corporate Income Tax), and export rental tax, while Mineral Extraction Tax rose.
