Iranian airports see decrease in nation's outbound passenger flights
A total of 1.15 million passengers were transported through the Iranian airports abroad during four months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through July 22, 2025). This figure decreased by 18 percent compared to the same period of the last year (from March 20 through July 21, 2024). Mashhad Airport topped among local airports in the number of passengers transported abroad with 651,000.
